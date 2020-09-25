Tri-County update shows 83 new cases of COVID-19

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Released by the CDC on Friday, July 31, 2020, a Georgia summer camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks and put too many children in the same cabin, according to a government report released Friday. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 83 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Friday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 53 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 3,411 with 44 deaths. In Tazewell County, there is 18 new case for a total of 1,704 with 24 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 12 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 427 with six deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 5,542 cases with 74 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 81.4% have recovered. 16.6% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 0.6%.

