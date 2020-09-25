Tri-County update shows 83 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 83 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Friday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.
Peoria County reported 53 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 3,411 with 44 deaths. In Tazewell County, there is 18 new case for a total of 1,704 with 24 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 12 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 427 with six deaths.
Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 5,542 cases with 74 deaths.
The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 81.4% have recovered. 16.6% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 0.6%.
Latest Headlines
- In his first year with the Bears, Cole Kmet knows he must stay patient
- President Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
- Esports facility opens at Illinois Wesleyan University, teaches students important life lessons
- Woodford County Sheriff warns residents about reported car burglaries
- HHS secretary touts Trump’s health care plan while Democrats say there’s nothing in it