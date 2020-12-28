Tri-County update shows 832 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, 18 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 832 new and probable cases in the area Monday.
Peoria County reported 339 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 12,765 with 185 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 400 new cases for a total of 10,045 with 158 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 93 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 2,746 with 42 deaths.
Local health departments reported 18 additional COVID-19 related deaths. Nine deaths were reported in both Peoria and Tazewell County. Six of the deaths were associated with long-term care facilities.
Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 25,556 cases with 385 deaths.
The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 76% have recovered and 22.4% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.30%.
