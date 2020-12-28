Tri-County update shows 832 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, 18 additional deaths

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 832 new and probable cases in the area Monday.

Peoria County reported 339 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 12,765 with 185 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 400 new cases for a total of 10,045 with 158 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 93 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 2,746 with 42 deaths.

Local health departments reported 18 additional COVID-19 related deaths. Nine deaths were reported in both Peoria and Tazewell County. Six of the deaths were associated with long-term care facilities.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 25,556 cases with 385 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 76% have recovered and 22.4% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.30%.