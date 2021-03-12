Tri-county update shows 84 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 84 new and probable cases in the area Friday, March 12.

Peoria County reported 43 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 17,295 with 285 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 38 new cases for a total of 13,806 with 237 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported three new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,809 with 67 deaths.

Local health departments reported no additional COVID-19 related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 34,910 cases with 589 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 97% have recovered and 1% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.07%.