Tri-County update shows 859 new cases of COVID-19, 14 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 859 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

Peoria County reported 442 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 36,995 with 469 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 323 new cases for a total of 28,553 with 376 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 94 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 7,999 with 114 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Departments reported 11 additional COVID-related deaths, and Tazewell County reported three. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 73,547 cases with 959 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 194,344 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.