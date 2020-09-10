Tri-County update shows 87 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 87 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 63 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 2,714 with 38 deaths. In Tazewell County, there is 20 new case for a total of 1,300 with 12 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported four new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 335 with five deaths.

The Woodford County Health Department Reported the death of a man in his 80s. The death was associated with a long term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 4,349 cases with 55 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 73.4% have recovered. 24.5% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 0.4%.

