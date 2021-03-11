Tri-county update shows 89 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 89 new and probable cases in the area Thursday, March 11.

Peoria County reported 44 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 17,252 with 285 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 35 new cases for a total of 13,768 with 237 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 10 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,806 with 67 deaths.

Local health departments reported no additional COVID-19 related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 34,826 cases with 589 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 97% have recovered and 1% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.07%.