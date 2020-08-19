Tri-County update shows 91 new cases of COVID-19, one new death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 91 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.
Peoria County reported 51 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 2,016 with 35 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 35 new cases for a total of 800 with nine deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 5 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 209 with three deaths.
The additional Death was an 80-year-old woman in Peoria. She was not a resident of a long term care facility.
Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 3,025 cases with 47 deaths.
The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 66% have recovered. 30.9% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 1.7%.
