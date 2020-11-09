Tri-County update shows 917 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 917 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 443 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 6,044 with 87 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 355 new cases for a total of 3,810 with 64 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 119 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 1,040 with 19 deaths.

Peoria and Tazewell Counties both reported new COVID-19 related deaths. A 90-year-old Peoria woman was a resident of Christian Buehler. The other COVID-19 related deaths, an 80-year-old Peoria County man and a 70-year-old Tazewell County man, were not residents of a long term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 10,894 cases with 170 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 73.25% have recovered and 24.35% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.65%.

