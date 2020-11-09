Tri-County update shows 917 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 917 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.
Peoria County reported 443 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 6,044 with 87 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 355 new cases for a total of 3,810 with 64 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 119 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 1,040 with 19 deaths.
Peoria and Tazewell Counties both reported new COVID-19 related deaths. A 90-year-old Peoria woman was a resident of Christian Buehler. The other COVID-19 related deaths, an 80-year-old Peoria County man and a 70-year-old Tazewell County man, were not residents of a long term care facility.
Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 10,894 cases with 170 deaths.
The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 73.25% have recovered and 24.35% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.65%.
