Tri-County update shows 93 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 93 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Friday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.
Peoria County reported 55 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,808 with 34 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 38 new cases for a total of 650 with nine deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported no new cases, keeping the county’s total cases at 175 with three deaths.
Collectively, the Tri-Countie’s health departments reported a total of 2,633 cases with 46 deaths.
The Tri-Counties are reporting that 62.2% have recovered. 34.4% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 1.7%.
