Tri-County update shows 936 new cases of COVID-19, 6 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 936 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

Peoria County reported 453 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 39,658 with 486 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 313 new cases for a total of 30,903 with 380 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 170 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 8,745 with 114 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported six additional COVID-related death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 79,306 cases with 980 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 195,441 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.