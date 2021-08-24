Tri-county update shows 94 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 94 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday.

Peoria County reported 38 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 24,612 with 380 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 40 new cases for a total of 18,454 with 302 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 16 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,239 with 98 deaths.

The health departments reported no additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 48,305 cases with 780 deaths.

According to the updates, 46,597 have recovered, and 170,286 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.