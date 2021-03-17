Tri-county update shows 99 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 99 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday, March 17.

Peoria County reported 57 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 17,481 with 286 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 30 new cases for a total of 13,925 with 237 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 12 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,845 with 67 deaths.

Local health departments reported no additional COVID-19 related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 35,251 cases with 590 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 97% have recovered and 2% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.07%.