Tri-County update shows over 1,500 new cases of COVID-19, 14 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 1,515 new and probable cases in the area Monday.

Peoria County reported 737 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 9,240 with 132 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 620 new cases for a total of 6,928 with 96 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 158 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 1,808 with 26 deaths.

Local health departments reported 14 additional deaths. Eight deaths were reported in Peoria County, five deaths in Tazewell county, and one additional COVID-19 related death in Woodford County. Eight of the deaths were related to long-term care facilities.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 17,976 cases with 254 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 65.66% have recovered and 32.35% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.48%.