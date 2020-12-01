Tri-County update shows over 344 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. (C.S. Goldsmith / A. Tamin / CDC / AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 344 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday.

Peoria County reported 174 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 9,414 with 133 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 119 new cases for a total of 7,047 with 98 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 51 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 1,859 with 26 deaths.

The Health Departments reported 3 additional deaths. Peoria County reported the death of a man in his 60s. Tazewell County reported two COVID-19 related deaths, one man in his 70s, and another man in his 80s.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 18,320 cases with 257 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 66.53% have recovered and 31.57% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.46%.