Tri-County update shows over 60 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 69 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Thursday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 53 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,485 with 32 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 11 new cases for a total of 447 with eight deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 5 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 128 with three deaths.

Collectively, the Tri-Counties reported a total of 2,060 cases with 43 deaths.

The Tri-Counties are reporting a 64.8% recovery rate. 31.6% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 1.7%.

