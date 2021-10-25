Tri-county updates show 134 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 134 new and probable cases in the area Monday.

Peoria County reported 62 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 27,170 with 403 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 46 new cases for a total of 20,622 with 321 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 26 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,891 with 106 deaths.

The Tazewell County Health Department reported two additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 53,683 cases with 830 deaths.

According to the updates, 182,266 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.