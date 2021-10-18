Tri-county updates show 164 new cases of COVID-19

EORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 164 new and probable cases in the area Monday.

Peoria County reported 81 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 26,966 with 399 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 66 new cases for a total of 20,489 with 318 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 17 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,829 with 106 deaths.

The Tazewell County Health Department also reported that nine cases were removed from their total from the last updates due to duplication or transfers.

The health departments reported no additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 53,284 cases with 823 deaths.

According to the updates, 179,552 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.