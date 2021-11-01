Tri-county updates show 176 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 176 new and probable cases in the area Monday.

Peoria County reported 78 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 27,356 with 406 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 53 new cases for a total of 20,751 with 327 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 45 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,954 with 106 deaths.

The Tazewell County Health Department reported two additional COVID-related deaths and the Peoria County Health Department is reporting one additional death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 54,061 cases with 839 deaths.

According to the updates, 183,360 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.