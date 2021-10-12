Tri-county updates show 249 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 249 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday.

The updated numbers include all the additional information since Friday, Oct. 8.

Peoria County reported 120 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 26,770 with 397 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 106 new cases for a total of 20,353 with 317 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 23 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,781 with 106 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported one additional COVID-related death, and Tazewell County reported two additional deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 52,904 cases with 820 deaths.

According to the updates, 180,271 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.