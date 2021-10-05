Tri-county updates show 263 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 263 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday.

The updated numbers include all the additional information since Friday, Oct. 1.

Peoria County reported 99 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 26,551 with 395 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 134 new cases for a total of 20,162 with 315 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 30 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,741 with 106 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported one additional COVID-related death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 52,454 cases with 816 deaths.

According to the updates, 179,023 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.