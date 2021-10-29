Tri-county updates show 49 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 49 new and probable cases in the area Friday.

Peoria County reported 23 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 27,278 with 405 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 14 new cases for a total of 20,698 with 325 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 12 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,932 with 106 deaths.

The Tazewell County Health Department reported four additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 53,908 cases with 836 deaths.

According to the updates, 182,946 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.