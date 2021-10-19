Tri-county updates show 56 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 56 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday.

Peoria County reported 24 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 26,990 with 400 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 23 new cases for a total of 20,512 with 318 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported nine new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,838 with 106 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported one additional COVID-related death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 53,340 cases with 824 deaths.

According to the updates, 179,681 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.