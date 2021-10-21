Tri-county updates show 57 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 57 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

Peoria County reported 29 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 27,081 with 403 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 22 new cases for a total of 20,556 with 319 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported six new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,853 with 106 deaths.

The Peoria and Tazewell County Health Departments both reported one additional COVID-related death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 53,490 cases with 828 deaths.

According to the updates, 179,912 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.