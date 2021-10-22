Tri-county updates show 59 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 59 new and probable cases in the area Friday.

Peoria County reported 27 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 27,108 with 403 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 20 new cases for a total of 20,576 with 319 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 12 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,865 with 106 deaths.

The health departments reported no additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 53,549 cases with 828 deaths.

According to the updates, 180,024 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.