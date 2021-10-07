Tri-county updates show 63 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 63 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

Peoria County reported 28 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 26,620 with 396 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 35 new cases for a total of 20,239 with 315 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported five new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,753 with 106 deaths.

The health departments reported no additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 52,612 cases with 817 deaths.

According to the updates, 179,413 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.