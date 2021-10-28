Tri-county updates show 68 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 68 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

Peoria County reported 30 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 27,255 with 405 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 24 new cases for a total of 20,684 with 321 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 14 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,920 with 106 deaths.

The health departments reported no additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 53,859 cases with 832 deaths.

According to the updates, 182,804 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.