Tri-county updates show 69 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 69 new and probable cases in the area Friday.

Peoria County reported 37 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 26,885 with 399 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 24 new cases for a total of 20,432 with 318 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported eight new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,813 with 106 deaths.

The health departments reported no additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 53,130 cases with 823 deaths.

According to the updates, 179,324 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.