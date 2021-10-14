Tri-county updates show 73 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 73 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

Peoria County reported 35 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 26,848 with 399 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 24 new cases for a total of 20,408 with 318 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 14 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,805 with 106 deaths.

The health departments reported no additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 53,061 cases with 823 deaths.

According to the updates, 179,202 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.