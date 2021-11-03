Tri-county updates show 74 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 74 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 38 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 27,422 with 407 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 29 new cases for a total of 20,800 with 328 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported seven new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,970 with 106 deaths.

On Tuesday, the Peoria and Tazewell County health departments both reported one additional COVID-related death, No new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 54,192 cases with 841 deaths.

According to the updates, 183,676 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.