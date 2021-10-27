Tri-county updates show 77 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 77 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 40 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 27,225 with 405 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 22 new cases for a total of 20,660 with 321 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 15 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,906 with 106 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported two additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 53,791 cases with 832 deaths.

According to the updates, 182,615 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.

