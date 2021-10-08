Tri-county updates show 77 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 77 new and probable cases in the area Friday.

Peoria County reported 30 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 26,650 with 396 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 42 new cases for a total of 20,281 with 315 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported five new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,758 with 106 deaths.

The health departments reported no additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 52,689 cases with 817 deaths.

According to the updates, 179,646 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.