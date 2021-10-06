Tri-county updates show 90 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 90 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 41 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 26,592 with 396 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 42 new cases for a total of 20,204 with 315 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported seven new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,748 with 106 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported one additional COVID-related death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 52,544 cases with 817 deaths.

According to the updates, 179,189 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.