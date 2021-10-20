Tri-county updates show 93 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 93 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 62 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 27,052 with 402 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 22 new cases for a total of 20,534 with 318 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported nine new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,847 with 106 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported two additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 53,433 cases with 826 deaths.

According to the updates, 179,791 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.