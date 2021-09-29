Tri-county updates show 99 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 99 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 38 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 26,375 with 394 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 38 new cases for a total of 19,943 with 315 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 23 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,681 with 105 deaths.

The health departments reported no additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 51,999 cases with 814 deaths.

According to the updates, 177,676 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.