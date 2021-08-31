Tri-county updates shows 107 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 107 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday.

Peoria County reported 40 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 24,949 with 382 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 50 new cases for a total of 18,788 with 306 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 17 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,346 with 98 deaths.

The health departments reported no additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 49,083 cases with 786 deaths.

According to the updates, 47,189 have recovered, and 170,823 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.