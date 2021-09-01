Tri-county updates shows 136 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 136 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 75 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 25,024 with 382 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 46 new cases for a total of 18,834 with 306 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 15 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,361 with 98 deaths.

The health departments reported no additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 49,219 cases with 786 deaths.

According to the updates, 47,285 have recovered, and 170,025 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.