Tri-county updates shows 140 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 140 new and probable cases in the area Friday.

Peoria County reported 52 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 25,139 with 385 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 65 new cases for a total of 18,955 with 306 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 23 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,406 with 98 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported one additional COVID-related death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 49,500 cases with 789 deaths.

According to the updates, 47,336 have recovered, and 170,559 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.