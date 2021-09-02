Tri-county updates shows 141 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 141 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

Peoria County reported 63 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 25,087 with 384 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 56 new cases for a total of 18,890 with 306 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 22 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,383 with 98 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported two additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 49,360 cases with 788 deaths.

According to the updates, 47,309 have recovered, and 170,361 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.