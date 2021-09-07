Tri-county updates shows 328 new cases of COVID-19, 6 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 328 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday.

Peoria County reported 156 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 25,295 with 386 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 128 new cases for a total of 19,097 with 311 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 44 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,450 with 98 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported one additional COVID-related death, and Tazewell County reported four additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 49,842 cases with 795 deaths.

According to the updates, 47,963 have recovered, and 171,512 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.