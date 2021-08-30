Tri-county updates shows 359 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 359 new and probable cases in the area Monday.

Peoria County reported 124 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 24,909 with 382 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 188 new cases for a total of 18,738 with 306 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 47 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,329 with 98 deaths.

The Peoria County health departments reported one additional COVID-related death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 48,976 cases with 786 deaths.

According to the updates, 47,037 have recovered, and 171,850 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.