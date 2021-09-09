Tri-county updates shows 85 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 85 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

Peoria County reported 42 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 25,381 with 387 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 26 new cases for a total of 19,164 with 311 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 17 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,479 with 105 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported one additional COVID-related death, and Woodford County Health Department reported two additional deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 50,024 cases with 803 deaths.

According to the updates, 48,202 have recovered, and 172,073 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.