Tri-county updates shows 88 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates report 88 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

Peoria County reported 41 new cases, bringing the county total to 27,463 with 409 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 26 new cases for a total of 20,826 with 328 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 21 additional cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,991 with 106 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported two additional deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 54,280 cases with 843 deaths.

According to the updates, 183,776 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.