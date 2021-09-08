Tri-county updates shows 97 new cases of COVID-19, 5 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 97 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 44 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 25,339 with 386 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 41 new cases for a total of 19,138 with 311 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 12 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,462 with 103 deaths.

The Woodford County Health Department reported five additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 49,939 cases with 800 deaths.

According to the updates, 48,057 have recovered, and 171,719 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.