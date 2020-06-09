Tuesday marks four consecutive days of less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 797 more COVID-19 cases around the state, marking the fourth day in a row there have been less than 1,000 reported cases.

There are now 129,212 reported coronavirus cases in Illinois. Additionally, 95 more deaths have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to 6,018. Approximately 20,309 tests were performed on Monday. With 797 confirmed cases, the positivity rate for COVID-19 is at roughly 3%.

In total, 1,079,182 tests have been performed for the virus. The recovery rate remains at 92%, according to the IDPH.

Locally, Peoria County has seen a 61% recovery rate. There have been 16 deaths reported from the virus.

