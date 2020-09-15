Tri-County update: two COVID-19 deaths in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update showed 81 new cases of the virus and two more COVID-related deaths in Peoria.

One victim was a male in his 90s and the other was a female in her 70s. Both were residents of Apostolic Christian Skylines.

Peoria County reported 29 new cases and two new deaths, bringing the county’s total to 2,983 cases with 43 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 40 new cases for a total of 1,442 cases with 16 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported seven new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 368 with five deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 4,793 cases with 64 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update shows 76.8% have recovered. 21.1% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 0.8%.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected