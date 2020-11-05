Two COVID-19 related deaths reported in tri-county area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The COVID-19 death toll in the tri-county area rose by two Thursday.

The health department reported the deaths of two female residents of Heritage Health. One was in her 80s and one in her 90s.

There have been 163 COVID-19 related deaths in the tri-county area.

After a review of Peoria County death data for past monitoring periods, the health department is updating its total counts to reflect cases that fit the COVID-19 criteria. This review has increased the total number of deaths by seven. The following are the demographics as well as the dates of deaths for the cases that were not previously reported:

Female 90s, Resident of University Rehab, Date of Death (DOD): 07/15/20

Female 80s, Resident of Grandview Alzheimer’s, DOD: 07/22/20

Male 80s, Not a resident of a long term care facility, DOD: 07/25/20

Female 90s, Resident of Grandview Alzheimer’s, DOD: 08/20/20

Male 90s, Not a resident of a long term care facility, DOD: 09/01/20

Male 80s, Resident of Generations Peoria, DOD: 10/21/20

Female 80s, Not a resident of a long term care facility, DOD: 10/22/20

In Peoria County there are 5,450 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 83 deaths, 3,304 cases and 61 deaths in Tazewell County and 898 cases and 19 deaths in Woodford County.

Currently, there are 9,652 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area.