Two more COVID-19 deaths in Peoria County

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria City/County Health Department reported two new deaths from the University Rehab nursing home.
One victim was a female in her 80’s and the other was a female in her 90’s. Both women were residents at the University Rehab nursing home in Peoria. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county is 418 with 23 deaths.
