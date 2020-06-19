Closings
Two more COVID-19 deaths in Peoria County

Coronavirus

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria City/County Health Department reported two new deaths from the University Rehab nursing home.

One victim was a female in her 80’s and the other was a female in her 90’s. Both women were residents at the University Rehab nursing home in Peoria. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county is 418 with 23 deaths.

