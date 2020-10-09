Two more COVID-related deaths in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting two new COVID-related deaths in the county Friday.

The report showed one victim was a man in his 50s and the other was a woman in her 70s. Both had underlying health conditions.

184 people are isolating at home with nine people hospitalized, none of which are currently in intensive care. 3,287 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Over 80,100 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.4%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.0% through Thursday.

Collectively, the county reported 24 new cases Friday for a total of 3,506 with 26 deaths.

The county reported 160 new cases of COVID-19 in the last week. These are the age breakdowns for the cases reported between 10/2 and 10/9:

<1 — 0

1-17 — 9

18-19 — 9

20s — 41

30s — 25

40s — 18

50s — 17

60s — 15

70s — 9

80s — 9

90s — 6

100s — 2

