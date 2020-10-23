Two more COVID-related deaths, more than 4,000 total cases in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported two new COVID-related deaths and 46 new cases Friday morning.

The department said the victims were a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s. Both were associated with long term care facilities.

289 people are isolating at home and 12 people are hospitalized, none of whom are in intensive care. 3,689 neighbors have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 92,500 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.3%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.4% through Thursday.

The county saw 241 new cases of the virus in the last week. These are the age breakdowns for the cases reported between Friday, Oct. 16 and Friday, Oct. 23:

<1 — 1

1-17 — 24

18-19 — 25

20s — 76

30s — 34

40s — 35

50s — 18

60s — 11

70s — 12

80s — 3

90s — 2

100s — 0

Collectively, the county reported a total of 4,023 cases with 33 deaths.

