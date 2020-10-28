Two new COVID-19 deaths in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday’s COVID-19 update from the McLean County Health Department listed two new COVID-related deaths and 39 new cases of the virus in the area.

According to the report, one victim was a man in his 60s and the other was a woman in her 90s. Both were associated with long-term care facilities.

The update showed 393 people are isolating at home with 11 people hospitalized, none of whom are in intensive care.

3,811 people were released from isolation and are considered recovered. Tuesday’s update incorrectly listed 3,819 people released from isolation in the county’s report. The correct number for Tuesday for people released from isolation was 3,785.

More than 97,500 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.4%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.6% through Tuesday.

Collectively, the county reported 4,251 cases with 36 deaths.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected